- ITV Report
-
Police name the 39 victims found dead in Essex lorry
Police have released the names of all 39 people who were found dead in a lorry in Essex last month, with the victims including two 15-year-old boys.
All of the deceased are Vietnamese coming from numerous parts of the country.
The Vietnamese nationals were found in the lorry on Wednesday 23 October, which had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays, Essex.
The officer in charge of the enquiry Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.
“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.
“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.
“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families."
The names of the victims are below:
- Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh
- Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Huy Thanh, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau
- Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An
- Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An
- Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh
- Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong
- Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue
- Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong
- Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong
- Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong
Vietnam sent a delegation of officials to the UK earlier this week to assist with the investigation.
Police in the country have so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An province on suspicion of organising people smuggling.
So far, two people have been charged in the UK. Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.
Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at Dublin High Court on Friday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.
The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 28 charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.
Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.
The pair, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.