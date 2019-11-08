Police name the 39 victims found dead in Essex lorry

Police have released the names of all 39 people who were found dead in a lorry in Essex last month, with the victims including two 15-year-old boys.

All of the deceased are Vietnamese coming from numerous parts of the country.

The Vietnamese nationals were found in the lorry on Wednesday 23 October, which had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays, Essex.

The officer in charge of the enquiry Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.

“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.

“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.

“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families."