SNP use election launch to outline plans for Bill to protect NHS

The SNP are expected to announce a Bill to protect the NHS from trade deals with foreign nations, saying it is “not for sale at any price”. At the launch of the party’s General Election campaign in Edinburgh on Friday, party leader Nicola Sturgeon will say the Bill, to be introduced at Westminster in the next Parliament, will feature in the SNP’s manifesto. The NHS Protection Bill, according to the party, will ensure the health service is not used as a “bargaining chip” in trade deals. Ms Sturgeon claims that despite health policy being devolved to the Scottish Parliament, the UK Government could still “sell off” the NHS in trade negotiations. Opposition parties have expressed concern about the possibility of the NHS being opened up to American healthcare companies in a trade deal, after US President Donald Trump said “everything was on the table” during a joint press conference with then prime minister Theresa May.

Both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have said the NHS is not at risk from any future UK-US trade deal Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Since then, the Tories and Mr Trump have said the NHS is not “up for grabs” in any trade deal. Speaking ahead of the campaign launch, Ms Sturgeon said: “A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit and to give people in Scotland the chance to choose a better future as an independent country so we never have to worry about our NHS being sold off by a Westminster government. “The NHS in Scotland is run in Scotland, for Scotland and under the SNP it will always be in public hands. Our NHS is not for sale at any price. “And while the Scottish Parliament has control of health policy, we cannot currently stop Westminster signing away that protection in a trade deal, or entering agreements that dramatically push up drug prices or risk our public services, including the NHS.

