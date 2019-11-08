Trading standards stops more than 20m illegal products from reaching consumers

Trading standards stopped more than 20 million illegal and potentially dangerous cigarettes, toys, electricals and cosmetics reaching consumers over the past year, it has said.

The haul by local teams in England and Wales included 15 million cigarettes and more than 4.2 million counterfeit products, according to the Association of Chief Trading Standards Officers report.

Officers prevented at least £42 million of consumer harm over the past year, as well as prosecuting more than 1,100 people for criminal offences resulting in a total of 317 years of prison sentences.

Teams recovered £4.9 million in proceeds of crime and prevented £26.5 million being handed over to doorstep criminals, while the service supported 11,000 scam victims, saving them £4 million.

The report also revealed that officers found 3,399 businesses were supplying food that was mis-described, did not correctly declare allergens, contained toxic or illegal components or was involved in food fraud.