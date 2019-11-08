Woman who escaped East Berlin in 1965 reflects on 30th anniversary of wall crumbling

It was three decades ago - the world watched in astonishment as a communist empire crumbled. That symbol of division, the Berlin wall, brought crashing down.

Gabrielle Paissone was one of those watching from afar as Berlin, her city, was reunited.

"I saw it on the TV and I rung my family and they didn't know - they were asleep, they had to work. I said listen, the wall is crumbling the wall is coming down!"