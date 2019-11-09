Three dead and more than 150 homes destroyed as Australian wildfires rage

At least three people are dead and more than 150 homes have been destroyed in Australia as several wildfires rage across its east coast. Many remain missing and dozens have been injured as around 1,500 firefighters tackle more than 70 fires across Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales. Firefighters found the body of a man on Saturday in a burned car near Glen Innes, about 350 miles north of Sydney, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

A woman who was found on Friday unconscious and with serious burns near Glen Innes has died in hospital. Her daughter-in-law Chrystal Harwood identified the victim as 69-year-old grandmother Vivian Chaplain, who was alone in her house in the small community of Wytaliba when it was engulfed in flames. A third body was found on Saturday afternoon in a burned building at Johns River, north of Taree, a police statement said. That victim died in a fire hundreds of miles from Glen Innes. Another seven people have been reported missing in the vicinity of the same fire. Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones. He told reporters in Sydney: “The devastating and horrific fires that we have seen particularly in New South Wales but also in Queensland have been absolutely chilling.” The annual Australian fire season which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

