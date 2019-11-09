Baby Trump balloon slashed at Alabama appearance

A giant Baby Trump protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during the US president’s trip to Alabama, organisers said. The incident occurred during President Trump’s visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The balloon, which is more than 20 feet tall, was set up in a nearby park.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jim Girvan, the organiser of a group that “adopts” out Baby Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an eight-foot-long gash in the back. Mr Girvan said the unidentified man was arrested. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details. The orange, nappy-clad, mobile phone-clutching caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest against him. Baby Trump first rose over London when local activists brainstormed a way to troll the president. Now several groups raise money to bring balloon replicas around the US.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a NCAA college football game between LSU and Alabama Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP