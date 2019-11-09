- ITV Report
England women set attendance record of 77,768 at Wembley during 2-1 defeat to Germany
England women's football team broke the record for the highest attendance at a Lionesses' home fixture.
A staggering 77,768 were in attendance at Wembley to watch England take on Germany.
However the gate was just below the record for a women's football game played in England, with the record set at 80,023 during the 2012 Olympics final between the US and Japan in 2012.
Despite the record-breaking attendance, England slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Germany.
Germany took the lead in the ninth minute, with Alexendra Popp finishing smartly with a header the visitors.
Ellen White equalised just before half-time for England.
The experienced forward beat the offside trap and got on the end of a clever lofted cross from Kiera Walsh to score her 36th international goal.
The result might have been different for England had Parris scored her penalty.
Just as the game looked to be petering out, the Germans snatched a winner in injury time through Klara Buhl.
Jodie Taylor came close to finding an equaliser seconds later, but her outstretched effort was straight at Frohms.