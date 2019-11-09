England women set attendance record of 77,768 at Wembley during 2-1 defeat to Germany

England women's football team broke the record for the highest attendance at a Lionesses' home fixture. Credit: PA

England women's football team broke the record for the highest attendance at a Lionesses' home fixture. A staggering 77,768 were in attendance at Wembley to watch England take on Germany. However the gate was just below the record for a women's football game played in England, with the record set at 80,023 during the 2012 Olympics final between the US and Japan in 2012.

Despite the record-breaking attendance, England slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Germany. Germany took the lead in the ninth minute, with Alexendra Popp finishing smartly with a header the visitors. Ellen White equalised just before half-time for England.

