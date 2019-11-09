Ex-POW recalls escape bid on Nazi death march

Soldiers Jimmy Johnstone and Bert Petrie joined two other prisoners of war in an attempt to escape from their Nazi captors.

Their bid for freedom came as they were marched back into Germany in 1945 after five years in POW camps in occupied Poland, as the Nazis felt the pressure of the advancing Allied troops.

Temperatures fell to minus 28C during the months-long death march and the malnourished POWs risked being shot if they fell behind.

Mr Johnstone said: “I had attempted to escape with Bert and two other men, Gerald Fury and Jim Watt, on the death march.

“It must have been early April 1945, and one of the German guards, who said he had been a prisoner of war in Scotland during World War One, spoke to me.