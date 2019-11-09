Germany and allies mark 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell

German chancellor Angela Merkel and ministerial colleagues place their own tributes at the wall. Credit: AP

Germany is marking 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell, a pivotal moment in the events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe. Leaders from Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic attended a ceremony at Bernauer Strasse – where one of the last parts of the wall remains – before placing roses in gaps in the once-fearsome barrier that divided the city for 28 years.

Axel Klausmeier, the head of the Berlin Wall memorial site, recalled the images of delirious Berliners from East and West crying tears of joy as they hugged each other on the evening of November 9 1989. Mr Klausmeier paid tribute to the peaceful protesters in East Germany and neighbouring Warsaw Pact countries who took to the streets demanding freedom and democracy, and to then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s policy of reforms. The protests and a stream of people fleeing East Germany piled pressure on the country’s Communist government to open its borders to the West and ultimately end the nation’s post-war division.

People place flowers in what remains of the wall in the city. Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

Thirty years on, Germany has become the most powerful economic and political force on the continent, but there remain deep misgivings among some in the country about how the transition from socialism to capitalism was managed. German chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged this in a recent interview with the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, saying that “with some things, where one might have thought that East and West would have aligned, one can see today that it might rather take half a century or more”. Speaking at a memorial service in a small chapel near where the Wall once stood, Mrs Merkel commemorated those who were killed or imprisoned for trying to flee from East to West Germany and insisted that the fight for freedom worldwide is not over.

The commemoration took place at Bernauer Strasse. Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP