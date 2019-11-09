Jo Swinson: Liberal Democrats will deliver more free childcare

The Lib Dems have also pledged to provide every child aged two to four with 35 hours of free childcare for 48 weeks of the year.

Under the plans, working parents could receive 35 hours of free childcare per week.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has proposed "free universal childcare" for babies aged nine months until they start school.

She said: "The choice for parents is simply not good enough. For so many people the cost of childcare means returning to work is impossible.

"How many of us know friends, usually women, who faced with astronomical childcare fees decide to stay at home instead of going back to their career? Maybe taking a couple of years out until the current free provision starts."

Ms Swinson said the policy would help close the gap between children from disadvantaged and wealthier backgrounds before they start schools and allow new mothers to go back to work.

The Lib Dem proposals would cost an estimated £14.6 billion annually, £8.6 billion more than what the Conservatives are planning to spend. It said it would be funded by reversing cuts to corporation tax and increasing capital gains tax

Yet the Government says it will be spending more than £6 billion a year on childcare by 2020. Labour said it would invest an extra £4.5 billion in early years services.