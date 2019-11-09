Nicola Sturgeon: Tory Government 'short-changing young people with discriminatory minimum wage policy'

The Tory Government is short-changing young people with its "discriminatory" minimum wage policy, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She joined young SNP activists on the campaign trail in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Saturday, saying the party's MPs will demand an end to the "rip-off" of workers aged under 25.

The national minimum wage is currently set at £8.21 for employees aged 25 and over, and reduces in line with age, with under-18s receiving £4.35 per hour.

The First Minister said: "Even before Brexit takes away so many opportunities for our young people, the Tories are already short-changing them with their discriminatory minimum wage policy.

"Two people working alongside each other, doing the same job, could be paid entirely different wages, just because of their age. That is simply not fair.

"Around 89,000 young people in Scotland would be better off and able to get a better start in their working lives if they were simply paid the same legal living wage as their older colleagues."