Queen and members of Royal Family to attend Festival of Remembrance

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will commemorate all those who lost their lives in conflicts at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the Queen and servicemen and women at the event on Saturday ahead of Remembrance Day.

It will be the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges will appear in public together since Harry and Meghan opened up about their struggles in an emotional television documentary.