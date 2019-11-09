Queen and royal family attend Festival of Remembrance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat with the Queen in the royal box at the annual Festival of Remembrance. Credit: PA

The royal family was in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Festival of Remembrance service, which pays tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicts. The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, who earlier this week had to pull out of events because of a chest infection.

The event is the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges have appeared in public together since Harry and Meghan opened up about their struggles in an emotional television documentary.

The service at the Royal Albert Hall was also attended by the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Prime minister Boris Johnson was also in attendance.

This year’s event marks 75 years since notable battles of 1944 including Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, D-Day and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces. It will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters and pay tribute to RFA Mounts Bay which delivered supplies and aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian this year.

Prime minister Boris Johnson was also in attendance with partner Carrie Symonds. Credit: PA