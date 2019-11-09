Senior figure in People’s Vote campaign Patrick Heneghan steps down pending harassment probe

A senior figure in the People’s Vote campaign has stepped down pending an investigation into allegations of harassment towards female staff members, it is understood.

Patrick Heneghan, who is acting chief executive of Open Britain, has been accused of acting inappropriately towards three women who work for the second referendum campaign. He is reported to have denied the claims.

The PA news agency has obtained a letter to the board of Open Britain – which is the largest of five organisations that form People’s Vote – which states Mr Heneghan will stand down while the investigation is conducted.

The email, from Anne Weyman, a member of the board, said: “I met yesterday with a number of female staff members of Open Britain. I explained that I was there to listen to their views.

“Their main concern was that they did not feel safe working in the office while Patrick Heneghan was there. They did not consider that alternative reporting arrangements would work with him being in the office as interim CEO.”

It continued: “At the outset of the investigation into the allegations against Patrick, we took the decision that the investigation could be undertaken with him remaining in post.

“Roland (Rudd) has spoken to Patrick, who has, with a heavy heart, come to the same conclusion. He also believes that the best thing, now, is for him to take a leave of absence for the period of the investigation, and is determined to clear his name.”