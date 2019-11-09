Teenager charged with murder of 18-year-old man at London knife awareness course

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man at a knife awareness course in west London. Police said a group of youths had been attending a by appointment event at the council-run youth offending service in the building when a fight broke out. Police were called at 4.38pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing at the youth offending service in Hillingdon Civic Centre. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 18-year-old Hakim Ishmael Daba Sillah with a critical stab injury. Mr Sillah was taken to a west London hospital where he died at 5.25pm.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has now been charged and will appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Mr Sillah’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers, and a post-mortem examination will take place. A second male suffered a stab wound during the incident. His injuries were not life-threatening. In a statement, Mr Sillah’s family said: “Hakim was a lovely lad who cared about his family and preferred spending time at home with his family. “He loved looking after his little brother, who had been ill. The parents and family of Hakim would be grateful for any information from members of the public to help this investigation.”

