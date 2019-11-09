Weather: Cold windy day for most with showers across UK

A frosty start for many, with fog patches in the south slow to clear.

Many northern and eastern areas, especially Scotland, remaining dry and bright, barring a few coastal showers.

Heavy rain across Northern Ireland and western Britain will edge eastwards, with some hill snow likely across parts of Wales and the Midlands.

Brighter, showery and windy conditions returning to southwestern areas later.

Feeling cold for many, especially under the rain, but we could see a high of 11 Celsius (52F) later in southwest England.