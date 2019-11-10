Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns amid electoral fraud claims

The unrest has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between his supporters and opponents.

Morales' claim to have won a fourth term last month triggered fraud allegations, deadly protests and a split among security forces.

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced his resignation amid unrest over a disputed election he had claimed to have won.

Bolivia's military chief earlier called for the Bolivian president to resign so that stability can be restored after weeks of protests over his disputed election.

Speaking on national television, General Williams Kaliman also appealed to Bolivians to desist from violence saying: "After analysing the situation of internal conflict, we ask the president to resign, allowing peace to be restored and stability to be maintained for the good of our Bolivia."

Mr Morales had agreed to a new election after a preliminary report by the Organisation of American States found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the October 20 election and said a new vote should be held.

"We all have to pacify Bolivia," Mr Morales said earlier in announcing plans to replace the nation’s electoral tribunal and urging the country’s political parties to help bring peace.