Britain’s KSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematch

KSI (right) beat YouTube rival Logan Paul in a boxing rematch. Credit: PA/AP

Britain’s KSI has won his six-round cruiserweight bout against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in Los Angeles. The fight at the Staples Centre was won by the Watford man in a split decision – 55-56 57-54 56-55. The pair first fought last year in Manchester but a “majority draw” was declared after six rounds. “Last time I was scared to fight,” said KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams JJ Olatunji, after the match.

KSI (left) and Logan Paul during a pre-match press conference. Credit: PA

“This time I just went in. I just kept going and going.” “He couldn’t deal with my jabs. I got him.” KSI – who has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers – was earlier forced to clarify comments he made ahead of the highly anticipated match, saying that he did not want to kill Paul. The social media star took part in pre-fight banter with Paul at a press conference on Thursday, where he said to his rival: “You’re going to f die.”

