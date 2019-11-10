Sajid Javid says broader probe into prejudice within Tory ranks 'makes sense' rather than just Islamophobia

Sajid Javid has said it “makes sense” for the Conservative Party to hold a broader investigation into prejudice within its ranks – rather than just on Islamophobia.

The Chancellor defended the decision to widen the scope of the inquiry, saying it was right to look at “all other types of prejudice”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to holding a probe during the Tory leadership contest, but has since said it would be a “general investigation”.

While running to become Tory leader, Mr Javid said he backs having an external investigation in the Conservative Party into Islamophobia.

During the BBC Tory leadership debate in June, Mr Javid asked his colleagues if they'd commit to an external investigation into Islamophobia in the Tory party.

After some shuffling and nodding from his rivals, he said: "It's great that we all agree on that."