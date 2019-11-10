Dorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planet

An endurance athlete from Dorset has become the first person to run a marathon in every country in the world after completing a 26.2 mile run in Athens.

Nick Butter set off on his mission to run the famous distance in all 196 United Nations-recognised countries on January 6, 2018, finishing with the Athens Classic Marathon on November 10, 2019.

The 22-month challenge was inspired by Kevin Webber, a fellow runner who Mr Butter describes as having had "a huge impact on me and how I live my life" after the pair met during a race in the Sahara Desert.

Mr Webber was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, and according to Mr Butter was told he could have just two years to live.

Five years later, Mr Webber joined his ultra runner friend, who has used the marathon challenge to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, at the 196th finish line.