Dunn family told 'no reasonable arguable ground for legal challenge' by Foreign Office

Harry Dunn was killed in a motorbike crash in August. Credit: PA

The Foreign Office (FCO) has told the family of Harry Dunn that allegations of a misuse or abuse of power by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are "entirely without foundation". The PA news agency understands the FCO will "oppose and seek costs" for any judicial review brought because the family have "not identified any reasonably arguable ground of legal challenge". It is understood a legal claim issued by Harry’s family on October 25 was met with strong resistance from the FCO – who said any judicial review would be "opposed" and "defended".

Charlotte Charles with her son Harry Dunn who died after his motorbike collided with a car near RAF Croughton in August. Credit: PA

The 19-year-old’s parents had requested the FCO "withdraw the advice" provided to Northamptonshire Police surrounding the granting of diplomatic immunity to the US suspect in the case Anne Sacoolas. The family’s lawyers also offered an alternative request of “paying substantive damages” for breaching the European Convention of Human Rights. The teenager was killed when his motorbike was involved in a head-on crash with a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27. Mrs Sacoolas, the motorist allegedly responsible for the crash, claimed diplomatic immunity and was allowed to return to the US.

Ann Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity to fly to the USA.

The claim against the FCO issued on behalf of Mr Dunn’s parents - Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn - alleged the granting of diplomatic immunity to Mrs Sacoolas was "wrong in law". In the FCO’s response, seen by PA, the family were told the allegation was not accepted, and accusations that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had "committed misfeasance" were also entirely without foundation. Family spokesman, Radd Seiger, said the response from the FCO had been received and they were in the process of digesting it with lawyers.

Charlotte Charles has called on Dominic Raab to answer their questions. Credit: ITV News