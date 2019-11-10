Former Tory cabinet minister Brian Mawhinney dies aged 79

Brian Mawhinney, former Cabinet minister and Football League chairman, has died aged 79 after a long illness, his family said.

Lord Mawhinney, who served as Tory Party chairman from 1995 to 1997 under Sir John Major’s government, died on Saturday evening.

In a statement his family said: “His death brings an end to a life dedicated to public service and rooted in an unwavering Christian faith.

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many.

"He will be much missed.”