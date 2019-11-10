Labour's Keith Vaz will not stand in upcoming election amid suspension row

Keith Vaz has stood down as a Labour MP ahead of the upcoming General Election. Credit: PA

Labour’s Keith Vaz has announced his retirement from Parliament after 32 years as an MP for Leicester East. It comes just weeks after the Commons Standards Committee recommended he should be handed a six-month suspension for causing "significant damage" to the reputation of the House. The 62-year-old was found to have expressed a willingness to purchase cocaine for others during an encounter with male prostitutes. Mr Vaz subsequently faced calls to step down, including from within his own party, while he was also under threat of having the Labour whip removed. He announced his retirement on Sunday evening, adding the people of Leicester "will always be in my heart".

Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Vaz’s work in Parliament was ‘exemplary’ Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

In a statement, he said: "I have decided to retire after completing 32 years as the Member of Parliament for Leicester East. "In that time I have won eight general elections. "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my constituency since I came to the city in 1985. "I want to thank the people of Leicester East for their absolute loyalty and support." Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Keith Vaz was among the pioneering group of black and Asian Labour MPs elected in 1987. "I was proud to support his selection and incredibly proud when he won, taking the seat from the Tories. "Keith has made a substantial and significant contribution to public life, both as a constituency MP for the people of Leicester and for the Asian community across the country. "He has helped to pave the way for more BAME people to become involved in politics.”