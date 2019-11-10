Lib Dems to scrap settlement fees for Armed Forces veterans

Armed Forces veterans who were born outside the UK would be exempt from paying settlement fees under Liberal Democrat proposals for government.

The party has vowed to end the “excessive” indefinite leave to remain fees for former service personnel and their families applying to take up their right to settle in Britain.

Its analysis suggests the processing fees for such applications have increased three-fold since 2007 – from £750 to £2,389 – which would set a family of four back by almost £10,000.

However the Government estimates the unit cost to the Home Office of processing indefinite leave to remain applications is just £243.

Lib Dem defence spokesman Jamie Stone, announcing the proposal on Remembrance Sunday, warned the costs are preventing “many brave veterans and their families from living in the UK”.