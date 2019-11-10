New clashes in Hong Kong after pro-democracy politicians arrested

Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests. Credit: AP

Protesters in Hong Kong have smashed windows in a subway station and a shopping centre following the arrest of pro-democracy politicians. Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed China extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances. Authorities closed the subway stop in the north-eastern district of Sha Tin after protesters broke windows and damaged a ticket machine.

In a separate incident, about three dozen protesters stormed through a shopping centre in the north-western district of Tsuen Mun. Most were peaceful but one protester used a club to smash windows while others overturned tables in a restaurant.

A medical volunteer helps a woman put on a mask to protect from police teargas in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

Activists complain the government of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Beijing are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997. On Saturday, police announced the arrest of the six politicians on charges of obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over the extradition bill. The arrests were made a day after protesters mourned the death of a university student who fell from a car park when police fired tear gas at protesters.

People attend a vigil for a student in Hong Kong Credit: Kin Cheung/AP