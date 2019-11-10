Rain respite as sunny, cold and dry conditions forecast for Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday services will take place under largely bright, chilly and dry conditions, but swollen rivers mean flood alerts remain in force across the country – with further rain expected on Sunday night. Showers across southern and western England, as well as light snow over high ground in Wales, will slowly die out overnight, with water levels reducing, said the Met Office. Conditions will be chilly for most of the country, with temperatures between 4C-7C (39 to 45F) for most, rising to around 9C-10C (48-50F) across the south, said meteorologist Luke Miall.

The respite comes after the UK was hit by widespread flooding, with towns across the Midlands and northern England deluged by a month’s worth of “almost biblical” rain in just one day, killing one person. Former High Sheriff of Derbyshire Annie Hall died after being engulfed by floodwater in Darley Dale, near Matlock, with her body pulled from the River Derwent in the early hours of Friday. A total of seven severe “danger to life” flood warnings, all along the River Don in Yorkshire, remained in place on Saturday night, according to the Environment Agency.

There were also 59 active flood warnings and 92 flood alerts as hundreds were evacuated from their homes. Elsewhere on Sunday, a weather warning for ice will take hold across the east of Northern Ireland until 10am as icy stretches are expected to form overnight, while temperatures could plunge as low as minus 8C (17F) in the Scottish Highlands. Mr Miall said: “Under clear and starry skies we will see that frost forming, some dense patches of fog, especially for Northern Ireland, perhaps some northern counties of England as well. “If you’re heading to any services it will be a pretty fine day. Into the afternoon it’s a brightening up picture for much of the country. “We see long spells of sunshine, just a few showers affecting those north sea coasts.”

The first snow of the season came in North Wales Credit: Steffan Williams/PA

But through Sunday evening a weather front bringing snow and rain will sweep in from the west. It will push through Northern Ireland, march into Wales, Scotland and eventually cover much of England, coming with gusty winds. Mr Miall said: “You will notice some fairly persistent snow across the higher ground in Scotland … elsewhere it’s falling as rain but it will be a fairly gloomy old night to come, with quite brisk winds as well.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the UK could expect more extreme weather due to climate change and said cuts to emergency services mean rescue teams are “struggling to cope”.