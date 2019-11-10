Silent tribute at Remembrance Sunday event disrupted by fireworks in Salford

A man is bundled away by police after he disrupted a silent tribute with fireworks at a Remembrance Sunday event. Credit: PA

A man who disrupted a silent tribute with fireworks at a Remembrance Sunday event had to be pulled away from angry veterans by police. As the Last Post played and hundreds of people stood in silence to pay their respects at 11am at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford, a series of fireworks exploded into the sky.

A man, believed to be a squatter at a disused pub across the road from the cenotaph, ignited the fireworks while sat on a ledge of a first floor window. A crowd of angry veterans soon gathered outside shouting, "Get him out!" and trying to break the door of the pub down, with others attempting to climb up to the window.

