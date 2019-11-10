Socialists win Spanish election, but far-right party surges

With 99% of the votes counted, the Socialists won 120 seats, down three seats from the last election in April and still far from the absolute majority of 176 needed to form a government alone.

After a fourth national ballot in as many years and the second this year, the left-wing Socialists held on as the leading power in the National Parliament.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists have won Spain’s national election, but large gains by the far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock.

The big political shift came as right-wing voters flocked to Vox, which only had broken into Parliament in the spring for the first time.

The far-right party led by 43-year-old Santiago Abascal, who speaks of "reconquering" Spain in terms that echo the medieval wars between Christian and Moorish forces, rocketed from 24 to 52 seats.

This will make Vox the third leading party in the Congress of Deputies and give it much more leverage in forming a government and crafting legislation.

The party has vowed to be much tougher on both Catalan separatists and migrants.

Mr Abascal called his party’s success "the greatest political feat seen in Spain".

"Just 11 months ago, we weren’t even in any regional legislature in Spain. Today we are the third-largest party in Spain and the party that has grown the most in votes and seats," said Mr Abascal, who promised to battle the "progressive dictatorship".

Sunday’s results means there will be no end to the stalemate between forces on the right and the left in Spain, suggesting the country could go many more weeks or even months without a new government.