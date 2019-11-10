‘Unsettled’ week ahead with more rain forecast as northern England clears up floodwater

Fire and Rescue service members pull an inflatable boat to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Doncaster, Yorkshire. Credit: PA

The UK is in for another wet and unsettled week as communities already hit by flooding remain on high alert after heavy downpours left rivers swollen. Met Office meteorologist Sophie Yeomans said while Sunday is forecast to be dry and sunny across the UK, more rain is expected to hit the country overnight. Ms Yeomans said a weather system moving across Europe will cause a “fair amount” of rainfall across England and Wales throughout the week.

A man wades through floodwater in Conisborough. Credit: PA

“It is going to be an unsettled week in terms of rain,” she said. The rain is forecast to reach Northern Ireland first on Sunday evening before hitting Wales and north-west England later in the night and then spreading across the rest of the UK into Monday morning. A yellow warning for rain covers a small area of northern England, covering South and West Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Parts of the UK are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flooding which hit towns across the Midlands and northern England on Thursday and Friday. Several areas were deluged with one month’s worth of rain in a day and a woman died after being swept up in floodwaters. The body of Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, was found in the River Derwent on Friday morning after she was engulfed by floodwater in Darley Dale, near Matlock.

Residents clear up after floods in Bentley, Doncaster. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Matlock on Friday while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met with flooded residents in Conisborough, South Yorkshire, on Saturday. Ms Yeomans said rain warnings may be issued later in the week as rivers remain swollen, adding: “Some catchments in the north are still sensitive at the moment.” Seven severe “danger to life” flood warnings, all along the River Don in Yorkshire, remained in place on Sunday, according to the Environment Agency. There were also 41 active flood warnings and 98 flood alerts.

Boris Johnson helps with the clean up at an opticians as he visits Matlock, Derbyshire. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn inspects the floodwater in Conisborough, South Yorkshire. Credit: PA