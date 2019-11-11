Both sides of Brexit debate ‘would sacrifice N Ireland’ for preferred outcome

A majority of Remainers and Leavers would be prepared to see Northern Ireland leave the Union in order to achieve their preferred Brexit outcome, a survey has found. Around four in 10 Britons said they cared little or not at all about the region. Unionists in Belfast are opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed Brexit deal which they believe would create a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. It would involve the region following some of the rules of the EU’s single market to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland but including a new regime for goods crossing the Irish Sea.

The Irish border has been one of the key sticking points in the Brexit negotiations Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Research carried out by the YouGov polling organisation suggested: – Four in 10 Britons would not be concerned if Northern Ireland leaves the UK – 41% said they cared little or not at all about Northern Ireland – A majority would rather have their preferred Brexit outcome than see Northern Ireland stay in the Union; which was true for both Remainers and Leavers – Even those who care a “great deal” about Northern Ireland, and want it to stay in the UK, would choose their Brexit preference over the Union remaining intact. A total of 1,641 adults on mainland Britain were asked about the issue between October 23 and 24.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.