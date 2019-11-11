Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says party will not contest Tory seats as he sets sights on Labour targets

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has drawn back from his threat to take on the Tories in the General Election and instead party candidates will only fight for seats held by Labour and the "Remainer" parties.

At a news conference Mr Farage announced plans to not stand candidates in more than 600 seats, as it would result in a hung Parliament.

He had faced mounting pressure to pull back from fielding candidates in seats where they could split the Tory vote.

Speaking to the party faithful in Hartlepool, he said the Brexit Party would not take on the 317 seats won by the Conservative Party in the last election in 2017.