British reserve shown in new survey

Old stereotypes about the British being introverted appear to have been borne out by a new study showing more than half would apply the tags “reserved” and “shy” to themselves. And one in four Britons say they do not like who they are, the study suggests. A survey by data analytics team YouGov showed 60% of respondents described themelves as “reserved”, compared with only 31% who called themselves “outgoing”. Men were more likely to say they were reserved, at 63% compared with 56% of women respondents.

And older people were more likely to be extroverted than younger respondents, with 40% of the 55-plus age bracket describing themselves as outgoing, compared with just 20% among the 16-24 age grouping. Meanwhile, 57% of respondents called themselves “shy”. Bashfulness was more prevalent amongst the 16-24 age range, in which 66% felt they were shy, compared with 48% for those aged 55-plus. On the question of whether Britons liked themselves, 73% responded in the affirmative, but 25% said they did not, the survey of 3,450 British adults found.

