British Steel set to be rescued by Chinese buyer in £70m bid

A Chinese industrial giant is set to come to the rescue of British Steel within days, buying out its embattled Scunthorpe plant and potentially saving 4,000 jobs, it has been reported.

After talks with a prospective Turkish buyer collapsed, the Jingye Group has become the leading contender to buy British Steel out of liquidation, with a buyout bid worth a reported £70 million on the table.

Jingye is also set to sweeten the offer with the promise it can also access up to £300 million in loans, indemnities and grants to back its plan to boost production at the plant by 10%.