Emily Thornberry says Jeremy Corbyn would do 'everything' to protect UK but refuses to say if he'd press nuclear button

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has told ITV News the Labour leader will do "everything it takes to protect our country," if faced with conflict, but refused to say if Jeremy Corbyn would use nuclear weapons in such an eventuality.

It comes as Mr Corbyn is under pressure to say whether he would be prepared to use Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent, if he becomes prime minister following the general election on December 12.

A lifelong opponent of nuclear weapons, Mr Corbyn has in the past said he would not authorise a nuclear strike - even though the party is committed to retaining Trident.

Defending her party's leader, the shadow foreign secretary said: "Nobody should be 'okay' pushing a nuclear button where millions of people will be killed as a result of your actions."

Referencing the views of a former Conservative leader from the Cold War era, she said: "Margaret Thatcher was on record as saying 'I am not prepared to say. We have a deterrent, I may or may not use it. I'm not going to go through the circumstances in which I might'

"A deterrent has to work in that way. That very ambiguity is part of what defence is."