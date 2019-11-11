GDP figures suggest UK economy has a 'slow puncture'

It is clearly good news that a recession has been avoided but the big picture is that growth is pretty feeble. The UK economy grew by 0.3% between July and September, after contracting by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year. The economy is only 1% bigger than it was a year ago - the slowest annual rate of growth since 2010.

The economy is only 1% bigger than it was one year ago. Credit: PA

There’s more to life than GDP (gross domestic product, the monetary measure of the market value of all the final goods and services produced in a specific time period) of course, but goodness it helps. Particularly if, like Labour and the Conservatives, you have made big election spending promises (in the case of Labour, enormous ones) that need funding. Both parties are pledging billions of pounds of investment.

Chancellor Sajid Javid has focused on the positives from the latest GDP figures. Credit: ITV News