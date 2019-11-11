George Michael's Last Christmas back in form of festive film as Dame Emma Thompson shrugs off critics

Arguably the most famous Christmas song not to make it to the top of the charts is getting another outing.

That’s thanks to a festive film coming out 35 years after Wham! released Last Christmas.

Dame Emma Thompson, who has named the film - which she wrote and features in - after the hit song, says she got George Michael’s blessing for it, only to find out later that one the film’s themes of homelessness was so close to the pop icon's heart.

“He was so lovely and he loved the idea of the story so much,” Dame Emma told ITV News.

“We had this character [in the film] who volunteered at a homeless shelter, we didn’t know George did that because of course he didn’t tell anyone.”