Hundreds of English churches in danger from harsh weather

Harsh weather linked to climate change will leave hundreds of English churches at risk of destruction or closure this winter, author and activist Bill Bryson has reportedly warned.

There are 900 churches registered on Historic England’s “at risk” list.

Conservationists say they need support to prevent and repair damage caused by rain, wind, snow and ice, with heritage experts warning many are being ravaged especially severely because of climate change.

Mr Bryson, vice-president of the National Churches Trust (NCT) has told The Times newspaper it was England’s “national responsibility” to protect England’s historic places of worship.