James Le Mesurier: Brit who helped found White Helmets discovered dead in Istanbul

James Le Mesurier was found dead in Istanbul. Credit: AP

A former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organisation in Syria has been found dead in Istanbul. James Le Mesurier was discovered on the street below his apartment in the early hours of Monday. Le Mesurier, who died aged 48, was born in Singapore in 1971, the son of Benjamin Havilland Churchill Le Mesurier. Before founding the White Helmets, also known as the Syrian Defence League, Le Mesurier was a member of the British Army, having trained at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst and would go on to receive the Queen's Medal.

Le Mesurier moved to Turkey in 2015. Credit: AP

Le Mesurier moved through the ranks to become an Officer and worked with with the United Nations peacekeeping force in the former Yugoslavia. During his time in the army he carried out tours in numerous countries including Iraq and Ireland. In 2013 he set up Mayday Rescue who trained the White Helmets, who go into bombed areas in war-torn countries to assist civilians. The organisation claim they have rescued more than 100,000 people during the Syrian War. The group say 252 volunteers have died since their formation, with the Syrian government treating them as a terrorist organisation.

Scene in Istanbul where Le Mesurier was found. Credit: AP