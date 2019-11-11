- ITV Report
-
Lib Dems promise £10k for every adult to spend on education
The Liberal Democrats have promised every adult in England £10,000 to spend on education and training throughout their life.
The so-called "skills wallet" scheme will see people get £4,000 at 25; £3,000 at 40 and another £3,000 at 55, the party said.
The money can only go towards approved education and training courses - and will be paid for by reversing government cuts to corporation tax to bring the rate back to 20%, according to the Lib Dems.
The pledge comes as the parties gear up for the second week of the General Election campaign.
Liberal Democrat business spokesman Sam Gyimah said: "In an ever-changing workplace people often need to develop new skills, but the cost of courses and qualifications shuts too many people out.
"We will create a new era of learning throughout adult life.
"By stopping Brexit and investing in our skills wallets, Liberal Democrats will empower people to develop new skills so that they can thrive in the technologies and industries that are key to the UK's economic future and prosperity."
Education is devolved so the policy applies to England only, but extra funding will be available under the Barnett formula for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the party added.
A spokesman for the Conservative Party said: "Corporation tax receipts are at an all-time high thanks to the Conservatives' management of the economy since Labour's great recession.
"Hiking taxes on businesses will hit economic growth meaning fewer jobs and less money to invest in public services like schools and hospitals."