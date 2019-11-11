Lib Dems promise £10k for every adult to spend on education

The Liberal Democrats have promised every adult in England £10,000 to spend on education and training throughout their life.

The so-called "skills wallet" scheme will see people get £4,000 at 25; £3,000 at 40 and another £3,000 at 55, the party said.

The money can only go towards approved education and training courses - and will be paid for by reversing government cuts to corporation tax to bring the rate back to 20%, according to the Lib Dems.

The pledge comes as the parties gear up for the second week of the General Election campaign.