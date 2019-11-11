Mel B demands answers from Tesco after her face used in bus stop advert

Spice Girls star Mel B has demanded answers from Tesco after an image of her was used in a Clubcard Plus advert, seemingly without her prior knowledge.

The singer, who was known as Scary Spice in the popular 90s girl band, posted an image on Instagram taken of a bus stop showing her in a leopard print catsuit.

Text on the image reads: "Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99."

Another speech bubble reads: "Thank you very much," in a mockery of the 1998 hit Stop, which peaked at number two in the UK charts.