Miniature fanged ‘deer’ rediscovered tiptoeing through Vietnam after extinction fear

Some miniature fanged ‘deer’ have been rediscovered tiptoeing through Vietnam. Credit: SIE/GWC/Leibniz-IZW /NCNP/PA

A “mouse-deer” that has not been documented alive for three decades has been discovered living in the wild in Vietnam. The silver-backed chevrotain, a deer-like species around the size of a rabbit, has a silver sheen, and has been hanging on in a region of the country ravaged by poachers. They are shy and solitary creatures weighing less than 10lbs, walk on the tips of their hooves and have two tiny fangs. Also called the Vietnamese mouse-deer, the animal was last recorded in 1990, and is the first mammal to be rediscovered on the Global Wildlife Conservation’s (GWC) list of top 25 most wanted lost species. The Tragulus versicolor was first described in 1910, based on specimens obtained near the city of Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Silver-backed chevrotain. Credit: SIE/GWC/Leibniz-IZW /NCNP/PA

However, since 1990, no scientifically validated sightings have been confirmed, and it was feared that high levels of snare hunting in the region may have pushed this species to the brink of extinction. Details of the rediscovery have been published in the Nature Ecology & Evolution journal. An Nguyen, associate conservation scientist for GWC and expedition team leader, said: “We had no idea what to expect, so I was surprised and overjoyed when we checked the camera traps and saw photographs of a chevrotain with silver flanks. “For so long this species has seemingly only existed as part of our imagination. “Discovering that it is, indeed, still out there, is the first step in ensuring we don’t lose it again, and we’re moving quickly now to figure out how best to protect it.” Mr Nguyen’s colleagues conducted interviews with local people in three Vietnamese provinces to identify chevrotain sightings consistent with descriptions of the silver-backed chevrotain in an effort to locate the species.

