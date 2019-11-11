Tories pledge to change law to protect veterans from vexatious legal action

Boris Johnson has pledged to change the law to protect Armed Forces veterans from vexatious legal action as he announced a raft of measures to support military personnel. The Tories want to end unfair trials of veterans where no new evidence has been produced and the accusations have been questioned exhaustively in court. If they win a majority at the election, the party will introduce legislation to ensure the Law of Armed Conflict has primacy and that peacetime laws are not applied to service personnel on military operations. Under the proposals, the Tories would amend the Human Rights Act so it does not apply to issues – including deaths during the Troubles – which took place before it came into force in 2000.

The pledge is among a package of measures the party is proposing to support military personnel, veterans and their families. The Tories want to guarantee veterans a job interview for any public sector role they apply for in a bid to tackle stereotypes that might hold servicemen and women back from employment. They would also provide Ministry of Defence funded “wraparound” childcare with breakfast and after school clubs to cover early starts and late finishes for working military parents of children aged four to 11-year-old. And they will provide a one-year employers’ national insurance contribution holiday for all UK companies that hire veterans in the first year after they have left service.

