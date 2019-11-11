Trans-Atlantic message in a bottle sparks new friendship after travelling almost 4,000 miles

A message in a bottle has made an incredible journey - and sparked a new friendship - after being washed almost 4,000 miles across the planet.

Max Vredenburgh dropped the bottle into the sea at Rockport in the US state of Massachusetts on August 21, 2010.

The then-10-year-old included details of some of his favourite things - and a return address for whoever should find it to write back.

The original letter reads: "Hello, my name is Max.

"Whoever is reading this please write back to," including a return postal address.