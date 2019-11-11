Twins boys born weighing less than a drink can are smallest ever to survive

Newborn twin boys who each weighed less than a can of soft drink are finally out of hospital and settled at home with their parents.

Joe and Ashley Keates are thought to be the UK's smallest twins ever to survive after battling through 129 days of intensive care in Bristol.

Their mother Talia, whose waters broke after just 20 weeks, was told there was only a 1% chance they would survive such a premature birth.

“They were tiny, they were probably the length of your hand and their skin was almost transparent and their eyes were still fused together, so it was quite a shock to see at first,” she told ITV News.