UK economy avoids recession with 'feeble' 0.3% growth

The UK economy avoided falling into a recession after UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) returned to growth in the third quarter.

GDP increased by 0.3% between July and September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, the economy was slightly weaker than both market expectations and the Bank of England's latest forecasts, which had pointed to 0.4% growth for the period.

The economy had been at threat of entering a recession - which is defined by two consecutive quarters of economic decline - after it contracted by 0.2% in the three months to June 2019.

In response to the news, ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills tweeted: "Economy 1% bigger than it was a year ago. That’s better than negative but feeble growth by past standards."