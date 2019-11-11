UK Weather Forecast: Unsettled and chilly, with clear interludes and showers.

This Evening and Tonight: Clear intervals and showers, although some sheltered eastern and southern areas escaping. Showers frequent and heavy for some, with possible hail and thunder and some hill snow. Icy patches are possible mainly in Scotland. Gales will affect some western areas.

Tuesday: Most places seeing some sunshine but occasional showers for many, these still possibly heavy and prolonged, with a risk of hail and thunder. Cold and windy, gales near western coasts.