UK ‘will look very closely’ at probe into Briton’s death in Turkey

A British diplomat has said the UK will look “very closely” at an investigation into how a former British soldier died in Turkey days after Russia accused him of being a spy. Detectives believe James Le Mesurier, an ex-Army officer who helped to found the White Helmets civil defence group in Syria, may have fallen to his death from his home in Istanbul. Karen Pierce, the UK’s representative to the United Nations, called Mr Le Mesurier a “true hero” and “real humanitarian”, adding that claims he was a spy were “categorically untrue”.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Mr Le Mesurier of being a former British agent working in the Balkans and the Middle East. The Syrian government and its allies, including Russia, have previously been critical of the White Helmets volunteers. Dame Karen told reporters on Monday: “The causes of death at the moment are unclear. “We will be looking very closely to see how the investigation goes. I hope the Turkish authorities will be able to investigate thoroughly, and I’m sure we’ll want to give them any assistance they might require. “I do just want to take the opportunity though to say on the record that the Russian charges against him, that came out of the Foreign Ministry that he was a spy, are categorically untrue.”

James Le Mesurier Credit: AP