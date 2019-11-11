Why Farage needs to destroy Tory candidates in Labour seats, writes Robert Peston

The Brexit Party leader has decided to pull candidates from Tory strongholds. Credit: PA

And the Tories are highly likely to lose seats in Scotland and in and around London to parties in favour of a referendum or staying in the EU, namely Labour, the Lib Dems and SNP. Which is why the Tories DESPERATELY need to pick up seats from Labour in the North and midlands. But this Johnsonian hope is ambitious: Many of such seats have been Labour since time immemorial. At the risk of making the most obvious statement of all time, it is much harder for Johnson to win these seats when Brexit supporters in the relevant constituencies are being wooed by two parties, rather than just the Tories.

Can Boris Johnson mop up enough votes to hold onto Downing Street? Credit: PA

The scale of the problem is shown in Hartlepool, the seat being contested by the Brexit Party’s chairman Richard Tice. In order to win this seat, the Tories would need a massive swing of more than nine percentage points. Which looks challenging - to put it mildly - with Tice as an option for disgruntled Labour voters. If YouGov’s polling is a guide, Tice will win two Tory votes for every Labour vote he acquires.

So up until the point where he absorbs almost every Tory vote in Hartlepool, the impact of his presence there is to make it easier for Labour to win the seat. Of course if Tice destroys the Tory vote there, Tice wins. Which is Tice’s and Farage’s hope. And they would argue if that happens they are reinforcing the prospect of Brexit, because if they win - say - the 10 to 20 seats they see in their dreams, they would then sustain Johnson in No.10 and make sure he does not stray from the path to a Brexit worth the name.

Richard Tice is hoping to punch away Labour support in Hartlepool and claim the title for the Brexit Party. Credit: PA

But is their hope in any way grounded in reality? Is it conceivable that the Brexit Party can decimate the Tories in seats like Hartlepool. Because if not, Farage is teeing up a hung parliament, and a serious prospect of Corbyn emerging as PM. Which would mean that the referendum Farage says he wants to bury would rise Lazarus-like from its tomb next year. So is Farage engaging in self-harm by conspicuously bashing up Johnson? Yes and no.