Average monthly rent 373 euro per month higher than 2008 peak – report

Average monthly rents across the country rose by an average of 5.2% in the year to September 2019, a report shows. According to the latest quarterly Rental Report by property website Daft.ie, on average the cost of renting is now 1,403 euro per month. This marks the lowest rate of rental inflation across the country since the second quarter of 2013. However, at 1,403 euro the average monthly rent nationwide during the third quarter of 2019 marks the 14th consecutive quarter of record rents.

The average listed rent is now 373 euro per month higher than the previous peak in 2008 and almost 660 euro higher than the low seen in late 2011. The report shows a two-speed market, with trends differing across urban and rural parts of the country. In Dublin, the increase in rents in the year to September 2019 was 3.9%, the 33rd consecutive quarter where rents have risen but the slowest increase since mid-2012. In the other major cities, rents have risen by between 5.5% and 6% year-on-year – a slowdown in inflation in some cases, the report notes. Elsewhere in the country, rents continue to rise at faster rates, with increases of 10.1% in Munster and 8.2% in Connacht-Ulster in the year to September. The number of homes available to rent nationwide is up 10% from the same date a year ago. This marks the 11th time in 12 months that rental availability nationally has improved, albeit from record lows. Despite the increase, this still amounts to only 3,500 rental homes for the whole country, the report notes.

