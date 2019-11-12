Bolivian ex-president says he is en route to Mexico as violence in capital grows

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has said he was travelling to Mexico after being granted asylum there, as his supporters and foes clashed on the streets of La Paz following his resignation.

Mr Morales stepped down on Sunday following weeks of massive protests over a disputed presidential election, but the resignations of every constitutionally designated successor left unclear who will take his place and how.

Angry supporters of the socialist leader set barricades ablaze to block some roads leading to the country’s main airport, while his foes blocked most of the streets leading to the capital’s main square in front of Congress and the presidential palace.

Police urged residents of La Paz to stay in their homes and said they were joining with the army to avoid an escalation of the violence.